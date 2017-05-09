What will be South Korea’s next presidential limo?

Former presidents mostly rode vehicles made by foreign automakers with the exception of impeached former President Park Geun-hye.
Park, who rode Hyundai Motor’s luxury Equus Stretch edition, was the first president to choose a limousine made by a local maker.
There is a possibility that Park’s presidential motor may be handed over to the new president who has to start managing state affairs Wednesday without a transition period.
The Equus Stretch edition remodeled for Park was equipped with a Tau 5.0-liter V8 engine that produced a maximum of 430 horsepower, according to Hyundai Motor.
It was also made to withstand a 15 kilogram high explosive.
|Hyundai Motor’s luxury lineup, the Equus Stretch edition. Hyundai Motor Group
Among the possible choices is SsangYong Motor’s flagship limousine Chairman W, which is popular among political and business leaders, who use it as their official vehicles.
Samsung Group’s heir apparent Lee Jae-yong, for instance, changed his official vehicle to SsangYong Motor’s premium Chairman W sedan from Hyundai Motor’s luxury sedan Equus.
|SsangYong Motor’s flagship limousine Chairman W. SsangYong Motor
German premium brand BMW’s 760Li High Security bulletproof car was used by late President Roh Moo-hyun.
South Korea’s first President Syngman Rhee used US auto giant General Motor’s high-end Caddilac Fleetwood model, made in 1956, as the presidential limousine for state events.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heralcorp.com)