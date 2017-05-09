US warship collides with Korean fishing boat

The US Navy's Carl Vinson Strike Group holds a joint exercise with South Korean warships in the East Sea. (South Korea's Navy)

A US naval ship collided with a South Korean fishing vessel in the East Sea on Tuesday during its training mission, defense authorities here said."There was an accident involving the US cruiser USS Lake Champlain and the South Korean fishing ship 502 Namyang in the waters south of Ulleung Island at around noon today," a military official said.But there was no report of any casualties from the accident involving the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, he added.As part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group, the cruiser is participating in joint drills with South Korea's Navy near the peninsula, along with several other ships, including the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy.(Yonhap)