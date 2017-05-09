Moon takes victory with 41.4% of votes: exit polls

The Korea Herald > National > Politics

[Election 2017] Will Chungcheong cast the winning vote again?

kh close

 

Published : 2017-05-09 16:29
Updated : 2017-05-09 16:29

Presidential candidates -- who lost in Daejeon, South and North Chungcheong provinces -- lost most past elections.

Front-runner Moon Jae-in was leading in the Chungcheong region until May 3, when the ban on the publication of opinion polls was issued.


The voters in the region are traditionally politically centrist, center-right or conservative in general. But they sometimes cast more ballots for liberal candidates, as they did for Kim Dae-jung in 1997 and Roh Moo-hyun in 2002.

It will be interesting to see how the region votes for the three main candidates -- liberal Moon, centrist Ahn Cheol-soo and conservative Hong Joon-pyo -- in the May 9 elections.

The number of voters in the region comes to 4.4 million including the 189,000 in Sejong administrative city.

(kys@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]