Outgoing acting president calls for fair election management

He was also set to sign off resignations of the presidential staff so as to clear the Blue House before the arrival of the new president on Wednesday.
|(Yonhap)
“Under all circumstances, the ballot counting process should abide by the given rules without error,” Hwang said while visiting the election headquarters at the Seoul Government Complex building in Gwanghwamun.
“The Ministry of Interior and other election-related departments should all keep their guard up to the last minute.”
The prime minister has been acting as state chief since Dec. 9 when the National Assembly passed an impeachment bill on former President Park Geun-hye, suspending her of all presidential powers.
“We must be prepared against all possible emergencies including blackout and communications disruption,” he also said.
“Election rule breaches are known to happen even on the polling day so police and prosecution officials should take stern measures.”
Hwang was once deemed a plausible presidential runner for the conservative camp but he announced in mid-March that he would focus on his role as acting president.
A former prosecutor, Hwang started serving in the former Park administration as justice minister during the initial two years before being named the prime minister.
Reports also suggested that Hwang would accept en masse the presidential staff‘s resignations which were submitted on Sunday, though the prime minister’s office denied any final decision on the matter.
According to local daily Hankyoreh, all senior secretaries are to step out of the Blue House before the arrival of the new president, while President Chief of Staff Han Gwang-ok and a limited number of security chiefs would stay behind to help with the transition process.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)