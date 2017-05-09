Rangers' Choo Shin-soo hits 150th career home run

Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers has hit his 150th career major league home run.



Choo launched a solo shot off Brad Hand of the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on Monday (local time) in the top of the seventh inning. The blast cut the Rangers' deficit to 4-1 but the Padres added a run in the bottom half of that inning to take the interleague game 5-1.



In this Associated Press photo, Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers watches his solo home run against the San Diego Padres in their major league game at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on May 8, 2017. (Yonhap)

Choo's homer, his fourth of the season, was also one of just two hits the Rangers managed against four San Diego pitchers.Choo, batting eighth and playing in the right field, went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base, his second of the season and 120th of his career. He's batting .243 for the season.Choo leads all South Korean position players in career home runs and steals in the bigs.The 34-year-old was also the only South Korean to see action on this day. Baltimore Orioles' outfielder Kim Hyun-soo sat out for the third straight game as the O's faced left-handed starter Gio Gonzalez of the Washington Nationals. Kim, who bats left-handed, has had just one plate appearance against a left-handed pitcher all season.St. Louis Cardinals' closer Oh Seung-hwan watched from the bullpen as his teammates handled the Miami Marlins 9-4, behind a solid start by Carlos Martinez. Reliever Miguel Socolovich was credited with the save after throwing three innings in relief. (Yonhap)