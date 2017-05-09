Daunting tasks await new president

From the controversial deployment of a US-led missile defense system to political reforms, the next administration is laden with many urgent tasks.



However, the winner of Tuesday’s presidential election, which was still not clear as of press time, is likely to face an uphill battle in dealing with many of the issues as potential foes outnumber friends in the political arena.



This is why major candidates have all pledged unity and bipartisanship in state management, despite the seemingly vast gulf between them and rival camps.





(Yonhap)

Police officers stand guard at the main gate of the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on May 9, 2017, the day to pick the new occupant of the office to succeed ousted President Park Geun-hye. (Yonhap)