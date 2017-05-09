Trailer, poster revealed for Hong’s ‘The Day After’

Stills from “The Day After” (Finecut)

A black-and-white trailer and poster for Hong Sang-soo’s Cannes-bound film “The Day After” was revealed Tuesday.The film is another tale penned and directed by Hong, about love and misunderstanding featuring Kwon Hae-hyo, Cho Yun-hee and Kim Min-hee.Kwon plays married man Bong-wan who has been having an affair with a colleague at the publishing house where he works. The woman quits, and he is left saddened. A new employee named Areum, played by Kim Min-hee, comes to work there.Bong-wan’s wife, played by Cho Yun-hee, suspects her husband’s affair and comes to the office, only to mistake Areum for her husband’s lover.“The Day After” is one of the two films by Hong screening at Cannes this year. The other is “Claire’s Camera” starring Isabelle Huppert which is screening in competition.The Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 17-28.(doo@heraldcorp.com)