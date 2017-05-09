BTS to attend 2017 Billboard Music Awards

|BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
The seven-member boy band was nominated as a Top Social Media Artist by Billboard in April, recognized as one of the most influential and active artists on social media sites. Fellow nominees include Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes.
The winner of the Top Social Media Artist award will be determined based on the artists’ fan interactions with music, including album and digital songs sales, streaming, touring and social engagement, as well as the result of an online vote which started May 1.
BTS will be the first K-pop group to attend the event.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)