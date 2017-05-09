Koreans will watch election unfold with fried chicken, as they do

(123RF)

As South Koreans go to the polls to elect their 19th president, they are set to watch the day unfold while snacking on fried chicken, a survey conducted by Realmeter revealed Saturday.Voting began at 6 a.m. and will continue until 8 p.m., with the National Election Commission set to announce the result about 2 a.m.Among the 502 respondents above the age of 19 who answered the survey, 34.7 percent said they wanted fried chicken followed by pork feet (9.2 percent) and roasted pork belly (8.4 percent). Other popular snacks include steamed pork (6.4 percent), sweet and sour pork (5.6 percent), ddeokbokki (3.6 percent), pig intestines (2.1 percent) and fish cakes (2 percent).Categorized according to their preferred presidential candidate, those who supported Yoo Seong-min and Moon Jae-in especially leaned towards fried chicken, while Hong Joon-pyo supporters went for pork.The survey found that the more politically progressive the respondent identified himself or herself, the more likely they went for fried chicken.When broken down by age, those in their 30s preferred chicken, followed by those in their 40s, 20s, 50s and over 60s.This poll was commissioned to Realmeter by TBS radio program, “Kim Eo-jun’s News Factory.” The margin of error for this poll was 4.4 percent with credibility rate of 95 percent.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)