Figure skating hottest ticket for Pyeongchang 2018 after 1st phase of sales

The ladies' figure skating singles final was the hottest ticket for next year's Winter Olympics to be held in South Korea, organizers said Monday.



The organizing committee for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games announced the winners of the online ticket lottery on Monday. It said the winners will be informed by e-mail and they have until May 21 to complete their payments.



PyeongChang added it took applications for 384,000 tickets, and 162,000 tickets have been allocated for the first phase.





Soohorang (left) and Bandabi, the official mascots of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics, stand before Gangneung City Hall in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, on March 28, 2017. (Yonhap)