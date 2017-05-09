Fake news poses growing threat to local elections

The spread of false information and even fake news emerged as one of the most serious problems in the runup to South Korea's presidential election held Tuesday, government data indicated.



Among a total of 264 people booked by prosecutors as of May 1 for violating laws in relation to this year's presidential election, those accused of spreading false information accounted for 85, or 32 percent, according to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.



The number of people booked has increased by 36 percent compared with the previous presidential election in 2012, while the figure related to the spread of false information was up by 81 percent, it said.



Authorities have been tightening control of the circulation of fake news, which they fear could affect the outcome of the presidential vote.



The western branch of Daegu District Prosecutors' Office, for one, is investigating five people, including officials from the camp of conservative Liberty Korea Party candidate Hong Joon-pyo, over allegations they spread false public opinion poll results via social media.



Citing a survey that never took place, they said Hong outpaced Ahn Cheol-soo of the center-left People's Party in their approval ratings.



A separate investigation is under way over possible election law violations surrounding a recent television news report that appeared to slander presidential front-runner Moon Jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party.



Last week, local broadcaster SBS raised suspicions that the government intentionally delayed the salvaging of the ferry Sewol, which sank off the southwestern coast in April 2014 and killed more than 300 people aboard, for an underhand deal with Moon. SBS later apologized over the report.



The National Election Commission said a total of 38,556 cases have been detected for violating the election law online in relation to the presidential poll as of Saturday.



Spreading false information was tallied at 24,177, up more than sixfold compared with the number in 2012, which stood at 4,043, the election watchdog said.



The election commission files official complaints with the prosecution or takes administrative actions based on the seriousness of the alleged irregularities.



Other election-related crimes include damaging election posters, providing illegal money or manipulating public opinion.



Police said 597 people were under investigation for allegedly destroying candidates' banners and other campaign-related facilities across the country as of Monday.Under the law, those who damage election posters or other campaign materials without legitimate grounds can face up to two years in prison or 4 million won ($3,500) in fines.Tuesday's vote, triggered by the March 10 ouster of scandal-hit former President Park Geun-hye, marks the country's first presidential by-election. The result of the poll is expected to come out early Wednesday morning.