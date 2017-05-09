State Department: US looks forward to continuing close cooperation with S. Korea's next president

The United States looks forward to continuing "our close, constructive, deep cooperation" with South Korea's new president, the State Department said Monday.



South Koreans are set to head to the polls Tuesday to elect the country's new president after former President Park Geun-hye was impeached and then ultimately removed from office over corruption charges before her five-year term expires next year.



"Throughout this process, the people of the Republic of Korea have demonstrated their abiding commitment to the rule of law and to democracy. We look forward to continuing our close, constructive, deep cooperation with the new president of the Republic of Korea," State Department spokeswoman Katina Adams told Yonhap News Agency.The US "continues to be a steadfast ally, friend, and partner" to South Korea, she said."Our commitment to the defense of the ROK remains ironclad," the official said. "The Republic of Korea is one of our closest allies and friends, and our partnership is based on shared values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law."The alliance between the two countries will continue to be "a linchpin of regional stability and security," Adams said."We will continue to meet all our alliance commitments, especially with respect to defending against the threat from North Korea," she said. (Yonhap)