UN official calls for more work with disabled in North Korea

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) -- A United Nations official visiting North Korea is calling for more attention to disabled people in the socialist state.



The U.N. special rapporteur on the rights of people with disabilities, Catalina Devandas Aguilar, talked to a small group of foreign and North Korean media at a news conference on Monday, the last full day of her 8-day trip to Pyongyang.



She is the first U.N. official designated by the international body's Human Rights Council to be allowed to enter North Korea. The United Nations' special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea has not visited, nor did any of his predecessors.



In recent years, North Korean authorities have tried to promote work to take care of people with disabilities, as international criticism of human rights in North Korea has grown.