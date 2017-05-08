N.Korea to host Malaysia in soccer after diplomatic dispute

MC the Max’s Isu to drop new solo album on May 16

Isu of MC the Max is set to return with a new solo album, “Inhale,” on May 16, according to agency 325 E&C, Monday.

Isu (Isu‘s Facebook page)
The singer recently released a short promotional video of the upcoming album via his official social media account. The black-and-white video featured a lyrical piano melody played by Isu himself.

The upcoming album marks the singer’s first solo album since his 2008 solo album “I Am.”

The singer received a suspended indictment for buying sex from a minor in 2009, prompting his departure from the entertainment scene. He returned with the group’s seventh album, “Unveiling,” in 2014. 

However, Isu was sacked from a musical after being cast in 2016, due to public furor and a boycott of the musical.

Isu will hold sold-out solo concerts from May 18 to June 4 at the Shinhan Card FAN Square in northern Seoul.

“We thank all of you who have long awaited Isu’s new solo album,” said an agency official.

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

