MC the Max’s Isu to drop new solo album on May 16

|Isu (Isu‘s Facebook page)
The upcoming album marks the singer’s first solo album since his 2008 solo album “I Am.”
The singer received a suspended indictment for buying sex from a minor in 2009, prompting his departure from the entertainment scene. He returned with the group’s seventh album, “Unveiling,” in 2014.
However, Isu was sacked from a musical after being cast in 2016, due to public furor and a boycott of the musical.
Isu will hold sold-out solo concerts from May 18 to June 4 at the Shinhan Card FAN Square in northern Seoul.
“We thank all of you who have long awaited Isu’s new solo album,” said an agency official.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)