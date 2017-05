(IVF)

The International Youth Fellowship held an appreciation event for Korean miners and nurses dispatched to Germany at the Jahrhunderthalle Kasino Hall in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday.Over 300 former miners and nurses as well as their families attended the event.IYF Founder Park Ock-soo expressed his gratitude to the attendees, saying that their efforts had propelled the economic development of Korea.In the 1960s, the Korean government sent miners and nurses to Germany to address unemployment and the shortage of foreign currency in the country. (IVF)