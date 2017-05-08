Woman arrested with knife at Hong campaign stop

The woman appeared at the campaign stop in front of a shopping mall in Daegu with what appeared to be a fruit knife wrapped in white paper. She was immediately stopped by surrounding Hong supporters and was soon arrested.
|(Screen captured from Youtube)
She reportedly said after being caught, “I have worked for two hours and came here to talk about my unfair situation.”
She also took out a red garment, the color representing Hong’s Liberty Korea Party, said she was “a supporter of No. 2 (Hong) through and through.”
Some of Hong’s supporters at the scene were stopped by police, as they had tried to assault her.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)