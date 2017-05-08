[Election 2017] Tech giants aim to provide accurate, real-time data for presidential election

(Naver)

As South Korea prepares to hold its 19th presidential election on Tuesday, the country’s major internet companies have set out to provide the public with accurate, timely and convenient information about the candidates and real-time voting information.Naver, the operator of Korea’s most widely-accessed portal website, has a special section on its election page that will continuously update voting information as the results come in. The portal operator said it will display the information based on real-time data from Korea’s National Election Commission, which is in charge of administering the election.The special election page will continuously update the number of votes won by each candidate nationwide, as well as giving a breakdown of the results by city, province, district and neighborhood. People can also view the percentage and net number of absentee votes each candidate has received.Naver will also provide a feature which lets users select and view the election news coverage from Korea’s major public and private broadcasters as well as the National Election Commission.Kakao, which runs Korea’s dominant mobile messenger KakaoTalk and portal website Daum, has also set out to offer critical election data to users in both online and mobile settings with added convenience.In particular, its special election page, accessible via Daum and KakaoTalk’s channel tab, utilizes artificial intelligence technology to analyze each candidate’s campaign pledges.Kakao said it has applied its AI-based media processing and natural language processing technology to determine how many times each candidate has mentioned each of his or her 10 campaign pledges to help voters visualize each candidate’s campaign consistency and focus.This information, extracted by analyzing the content of all the related news articles uploaded to Daum’s news service from 2013 until now, is being displayed in a real-time graph broken down by categories such as political reform, defense, labor, welfare, and gender equality.To encourage more people to vote, Kakao is also running a “find your voting booth” page on its apps and services as well as a hashtag event that lets users upload snapshots showing that they’ve cast their vote. It will also offer users access to real-time voting data as well as election coverage programs on major television news channels.Likewise, Google has also launched a number of election-specific features for Koreans. By typing “presidential election” into the Google search engine in Korean, they can view links to each candidate’s campaign websites, access voting information and search for their designated polling station.In a move to offer further data-driven information about the election, Google has prepared a Google Trends analysis of each candidate and his or her party’s search query volume on Google via a graph, among other information.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)