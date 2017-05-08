Cheaper clamshell phones favored by elderly consumers

(LG Electronics)

Affordable flip phones launched by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have proved popular among the elderly, according to statistics provided by SK Telecom’s T world Direct upon Parents’ Day, Monday.Samsung’s Galaxy Folder LTE and LG’s Wine Smart Jazz were best-sellers among consumers in their 60s and 70s, comprising 77 percent and 75 percent of purchases respectively.The two representative clamshell phones were set at 57,000 won ($50.30) and 31,000 won, respectively, along with cheap data plans of 30,000 won per month.The large keys and convenient keyboard shortcuts have also been customized to the needs of the targeted consumers.Samsung’s Galaxy J series released last year, including the Galaxy J3 and its updated version Galaxy J5, and Galaxy Wide have met with success as well, with the same age group covering close to 60 percent of sales.However, SK Telecom noted that such flip phones may not be the best Parents’ Day gifts for all, citing statistics that 40 percent of consumers over the age of 65 who purchased a phone in April went for a premium option, such as the Galaxy S8 series.By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)