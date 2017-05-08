US direct investment in Korea falls for 1st time in 8 years

US direct investment in South Korea fell last year for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, central bank data showed Monday.
The US direct investment in South Korea totaled $33.9 billion last year, down 1 percent from $34.2 billion a year ago, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea.
It marked the first time that the US direct investment here decreased since 2008, when it plunged 8.1 percent.
In comparison, outstanding foreign investments in Asia's fourth-biggest economy came to $961.3 billion at the end of last year, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier.
Meanwhile, South Korea's outstanding overseas investments, excluding its foreign reserves, stood at $868.6 billion at the end of 2016, up 11.9 percent on-year.
Among them, South Korea's investments in the US came to $244.8 billion, up 23.2 percent during the same period.
The European Union was South Korea's No. 2 investment destination with a total of $139.1 billion, followed by Southeast Asia standing at $137.6 billion and China with $123.6 billion. (Yonhap)