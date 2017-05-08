State Department: 'Track 2' meetings are independent of US government involvement

Unofficial "Track 2" meetings are routinely held "independent of US government involvement," the State Department said Sunday after reports that a senior North Korean diplomat is set to hold talks with former US officials.



Japanese media reported that Choe Son-hui, director-general of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's bureau handling relations with the United States, headed to Europe via Beijing for talks with unidentified former US government officials.





Choe Son-hui, director-general at the North Korean Foreign Ministry in charge of US affairs (Yonhap)

"Track 2 meetings are routinely held on a variety of topics around the world and occur independent of US government involvement," a State Department official said without elaborating.The envisioned meeting comes after the administration of President Donald Trump has expressed its willingness to hold direct talks with Pyongyang. Trump also said he would be "honored" to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if such a meeting takes place under the right circumstances. (Yonhap)