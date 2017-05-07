Psy’s upcoming album to feature YG artists

|Psy (YG Entertainment)
“Only YG artists have worked with Psy this time, while the singer’s seventh album in 2015 featured artists from other agencies such as Zion.T, Dynamic Duo and JYJ’s Junsu,” said an agency official.
Artists including Park Jin-young, Bobby, B.I, Tablo and producer Yu Gun-hyung, the composer of the mega-hit song “Gangnam Style,” have also participated in writing and composing the songs. B.I is reported to have participated in writing three songs on the album.
The album, which will be released at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, features double lead tracks “I Luv It” and “New Face,” according to the agency.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)