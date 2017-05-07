[Election 2017] Candidates make last-ditch efforts

Front-runner Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party of Korea, who had consistently topped polls with some 35-40 percent in support, worked to consolidate his lead, as others claimed to turn the tables with a “golden cross.”
Moon was scheduled to visit the southern city of Busan -- Korea’s second biggest city and his stomping grounds -- and then Daegu before reaching his final destination, Gwanghwamun Square in the center of Seoul on Monday.
The day before, the 64-year-old candidate visited Gangneung, Gangwon Province, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province and liberal home turf Gwangju to tour the major cities across the peninsula in the final two days.
On Sunday, Moon pledged to designate Parents’ Day, celebrated May 8, as a national holiday and stressed his policies for seniors, including raising the monthly basic pension to 300,000 won ($264).
Moon’s camp also continued to deny accusations his son Moon Joon-yong had received special treatment in the hiring process at the Korea Employment Information Service. As the People’s Party claimed they have a recording of a friend’s testimony as proof, Moon’s party urged them to “stop using fake news to bring (Moon) down.”
Ahn Cheol-soo of People’s Party, who was polling in second, and Hong Joon-pyo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party also sought to make strong last impressions on voters.
Ahn as to finish his five-day outdoor canvassing campaign “Walking With Citizens” on Monday. During the campaign, he had visited some of the nation’s biggest cities, including Busan and Gwangju, in an attempt to get closer to citizens. He planned to walk around major subway and train stations in Seoul on Sunday.
Live and online videos of his walking tour were viewed 1.4 million times via YouTube and Facebook as of Saturday afternoon, his campaign aides said.
Ahn’s last destination Monday was set for Daejeon, where major technological institutes are located, the camp revealed. The region would well represent his pursuits for advanced technology and nation’s balanced regional development, it said.
Conservative candidate Hong Joon-pyo of the Liberty Korea Party expressed his firm resolve to win the race by uniting conservative powers.
“Dear citizens, the new regime by Liberty Korea Party is not going to be an extended version of (impeached) former President Park Geun-hye. It would govern for the people,” he wrote on his Facebook post on Sunday.
Citing a number of foreign media reports, he said he has the chance to turn the race tables and vowed to “establish a conservative administration on May 9,” in another post on the same day.
The hard-line conservative contender was to finish his campaign in Seoul Station on Monday, after touring Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and the Chungcheong provinces. He planned to canvas in front of Daehanmun of Deoksugung near City Hall in Seoul.
