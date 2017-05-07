Samsung Heavy resumes operations after deadly crane accident

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said it partially resumed operations Saturday, after being shut down for six days following a deadly crane accident at one of its shipyards earlier this week.



The Ministry of Employment and Labor had ordered the South Korean shipbuilder to suspend operations at its shipyard in the southeastern port city of Geoje after two cranes collided at the dockyard Monday, causing a structure to fall from one of the cranes. Six workers at the site were killed and another 25 were injured.



(Yonhap)

Samsung Heavy said the government gave permission to resume operations after an on-site inspection, during which it concluded that risk factors have been removed at some of the workplaces.Accordingly, some 1,300 out of 35,000 workers returned to work, it said.Samsung Heavy said it will continue safety checks at the remaining workplaces and seek government approval to resume operations.The accident occurred as workers were finishing an ocean platform to be delivered to France next month. A French company placed a $500 million order in December 2012.The shipbuilder said it is in talks with the bereaved families and other victims over compensation issues. (Yonhap)