White House: US, Australia working together to address NK threats

The United States and Australia are working together to address threats from North Korea so as to make the Asia-Pacific region more peaceful, the White House said Friday after a meeting between President Donald Trump had with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.



"The president and Prime Minister Turnbull discussed the enduring bonds, deep friendship, and close alliance between the United States and Australia that have been critically important to the maintenance of regional and global peace and security," the White House said in a readout of the meeting held in New York on Thursday.



"Together, the United States and Australia are building a more secure and stable world. This involves cooperating to fight ISIS and other terrorist groups, and shaping a more peaceful Asia-Pacific, including by addressing the threat posed by North Korea," it said.The meeting came as the Trump administration has been stepping up efforts to rally international support for pressuring the North to curb its nuclear and missile programs, while urging China to use more of its influence to rein in the provocative regime.Last week, Tillerson chaired a special ministerial session of the U.N. Security Council and urged U.N. members to suspend or downgrade diplomatic relations with the North and cut off trade ties supporting Pyongyang's illicit activities. (Yonhap)