Record number of S. Koreans participate in early voting

A record number of South Koreans have taken part in two-day early voting until Friday, attesting to heightened voter attention to the presidential election which comes in the wake of the ouster of a corruption-ridden leader.



About 11.07 million people, or 26.06 percent of the electorate, cast their early ballots during the two days ahead of the May 9 election, according to the National Election Commission (NEC). It marks the nation's first early voting for a presidential election.



Officials said many holiday goers took advantage of the procedure as election day comes at the end of several holidays interspersed with workdays. The NEC expects the results herald a higher overall turnout.



Previous advance voter proportions were 12.2 percent for the parliamentary elections in 2016 and 11.5 percent for the local elections in 2014. Overall turnouts were about five times the early vote results -- 58 percent for 2016 and 56.8 percent for 2014.



"The higher early voter turnout, the higher the final turnout," an NEC official said.



He said the turnout for the upcoming election is expected to exceed 75.8 percent of the last presidential election in 2012 and may reach the mid-80 percent range.



Turnout was the highest in the central administrative city of Sejong with 34.48 percent and the lowest in the traditionally conservative city of Daegu with 22.28 percent.



Southwestern regions, regarded as liberal strongholds, showed relatively high participation exceeding 30 percent. Experts were divided over the impact of the high percentage on the election outcome.



"It means that voters have been waiting to cast ballots," Choi Chang-ryul, a professor of political science at Yongin University. "It is generally accepted that youth tend to vote early. Thus the high early voter figure would be favorable to candidates who are popular among young people."



On the other hand, higher voter participation may favor centrist candidates who are supported by a diverse range of voters in terms of ideology, age and region, said Shin Yul, a professor of political science at Myongji University. (Yonhap)