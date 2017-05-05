Social media inundated with early voters’ selfies

LG Electronics, No.1 reliable washing machine maker: Consumer Reports

Published : 2017-05-05 17:40
Updated : 2017-05-05 17:40

South Korea’s LG Electronics was crowned the most reliable washing machine in the top-loader and front-loader category, US-based Consumer Reports said Friday.

In the top-loader category, LG Electronics ranked as the No. 1 most reliable washing machine maker, followed by US-based home and commercial appliance brand Maytag and US manufacturer GE Appliances.

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics came in at sixth place, the report showed.

A front-loading washing machine made by LG Electronics (LG Electronics)
LG Electronics was also titled the most reliable washing machine maker in the front-loader sector, followed by Kenmore, a US brand of household appliances, and Maytag.

Samsung Electronics ranked the fifth most reliable brand, the report showed.

Consumer Reports judges the reliability of a product based on its propensity to breakdown.

The consumer organization surveyed 67,000 subscribers and asked about their experiences with washing machines purchased between 2009 and 2016. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

