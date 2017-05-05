LG Electronics, No.1 reliable washing machine maker: Consumer Reports

In the top-loader category, LG Electronics ranked as the No. 1 most reliable washing machine maker, followed by US-based home and commercial appliance brand Maytag and US manufacturer GE Appliances.
South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics came in at sixth place, the report showed.
|A front-loading washing machine made by LG Electronics (LG Electronics)
Samsung Electronics ranked the fifth most reliable brand, the report showed.
Consumer Reports judges the reliability of a product based on its propensity to breakdown.
The consumer organization surveyed 67,000 subscribers and asked about their experiences with washing machines purchased between 2009 and 2016.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)