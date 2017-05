LG Electronics, No.1 reliable washing machine maker: Consumer Reports

A front-loading washing machine made by LG Electronics (LG Electronics)

South Korea’s LG Electronics was crowned the most reliable washing machine in the top-loader and front-loader category, US-based Consumer Reports said Friday.In the top-loader category, LG Electronics ranked as the No. 1 most reliable washing machine maker, followed by US-based home and commercial appliance brand Maytag and US manufacturer GE Appliances.South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics came in at sixth place, the report showed.LG Electronics was also titled the most reliable washing machine maker in the front-loader sector, followed by Kenmore, a US brand of household appliances, and Maytag.Samsung Electronics ranked the fifth most reliable brand, the report showed.Consumer Reports judges the reliability of a product based on its propensity to breakdown.The consumer organization surveyed 67,000 subscribers and asked about their experiences with washing machines purchased between 2009 and 2016.By Kim Bo-gyung ( lisakim425@heraldcorp.com