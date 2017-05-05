“Enough is enough!” K-pop star hits back at online trolls

(JYP Entertainment)

Singer Baek Ye-rin said she will be able to “deal with” the malicious comments and online rumors against her, on the heels of her agency vowing legal actions against such acts.“I can’t press actions against them (commenters) immediately, but it will be possible soon. I will be able to deal with the issue of people posting malicious speculation and rumors via internet communities,” she said via a message posted to her Instagram page.JYP Entertainment previously said it was mulling legal actions against malicious comments on the internet, vowing “firm hands.”Baek recently said she would stop writing on her social media pages, complaining about Internet commenters.“I’ve been communicating with the fans through this (social media), and I’m sorry it just disappeared,” she added.Baek, 19, debuted in 2012 in the duo “15&,” referring to Baek and bandmate Park Ji-min’s age.By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)