Nexen Heroes acquire ex-MLB pitcher Brigham

South Korean baseball club Nexen Heroes on Thursday acquired former major league pitcher Jake Brigham, a day after releasing another ex-big leaguer Sean O'Sullivan.



The Korea Baseball Organization club said Brigham has agreed to a $450,000 deal for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old right-hander has 12 big league games under his belt, all with the Atlanta Braves in 2015, and spent the last season with the Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.



In this undated photo provided by the Nexen Heroes baseball club, Jake Brigham throws a pitch for the Atlanta Braves. The Heroes acquired Brigham on May 4, 2017. (Yonhap)

Previously, Brigham spent nine seasons in the US minors, compiling a 45-58 record in 210 appearances with a 4.27 ERA.He was 0-3 with Rakuten in 11 appearances and had a 6.29 ERA.With the Braves, Brigham was 0-1 with an 8.64 ERA.He was a sixth-round draft pick by the Texas Rangers out of Central Florida Christian Academy in 2006.The Heroes said Brigham can touch 150 km/h (93.2 mph) with his fastball, and can also throw a changeup, curve and slider.He's scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Sunday and will join the club at a later date once his visa issues are sorted out.On Wednesday, the Heroes parted ways with O'Sullivan, who had been a disappointing 0-2 in three appearances with a 15.75 ERA. The Heroes paid him $1.1 million last November, more than any other foreign player in the franchise history. (Yonhap)