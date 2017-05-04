Saudi oil price cut favorable to Korean oil refiners

Saudi Arabia’s recent price cut for oil exports to Asia is likely to be favorable to South Korean oil refiners, industry insiders said Thursday.



Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, recently lowered official prices for the crude it plans to sell to Asia for June by $0.40 per barrel, while it raised prices for other regions.



The move was interpreted as trying to defend sales in the Asian market amid the ongoing price competition among oil producers, according to news reports. Korea, Japan and China are among the top five oil importers.





(Yonhap)