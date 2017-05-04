Democratic Party promises 'unified' and competent government

A special policy committee of the Democratic Party on Thursday promised to form a national unity government if it wins the upcoming presidential election, pledging to hire and promote people based on ability instead of party affiliation.



Rep. Park Young-sun, a co-chair of the committee on a unified government, said the next administration will also employ people from other political parties if necessary.



"The Republic of Korea is facing serious security and economic crises amid the world's highest level of political conflict," she told a press conference at the country's largest party's headquarters in Seoul.





Rep. Park Young-sun, a co-chair of the committee on a unified government, Thursday speaks at a press conference. (Yonhap)

The rare presidential by-election slated for Tuesday was prompted by the March 10 ouster of former President Park Geun-hye by a Constitutional Court ruling that upheld the parliamentary impeachment of her over a series of corruption allegations.Those allegations have led to the arrest and indictment of the former conservative leader, further causing national divisions, even among conservatives who continue to support the disgraced leader and those who do not."We must successfully gather the strength of all our people to overcome such difficulties while at the same time defeating the old evil forces in our society and achieving a grand reform," she added.To this end, the party, should it win the upcoming election, will create a government with people not only from liberal forces but also from the conservative camp."We must create a Korean dream team that includes rational liberal and reform-minded conservatives," said Byun Jae-il, a lawmaker and co-chair of the party committee. "People affiliated with other political parties will also be able to join."The committee officials said the next government will be a unified, democratic and competent government.The policy recommendations were delivered to the party's standard-bearer Moon Jae-in.Moon is the front-runner in the 13-person race for the top elected office as the latest poll, published Wednesday, placed him in first place with 42.4 percent of all votes, followed by Ahn Cheol-soo of the center-left People's Party and Hong Joon-pyo of the former ruling Liberty Korea Party -- tied at 18.6 percent.Moon has said he will, if elected, move the presidential office into the main government complex in Seoul's downtown Gwanghwamun area as part of efforts to boost communication with government ministers, officials and the people in general, and thus spearhead social integration. (Yonhap)