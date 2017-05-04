Ahn offers joint gov't with rival candidates

Centrist presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo Thursday promised to open his administration to two rival contenders if elected next week.



In a Facebook post, Ahn of the center-left People's Party declared he would seek the participation of Yoo Seong-min from the conservative Bareun Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party in his "joint reformist government."





Ahn Cheol-soo, presidential candidate of the People's Party, raises his arms during a campaign rally in Namwon, North Jeolla Province, on May 3, 2017. (Yonhap)

He also claimed to be the only candidate capable of beating front-runner Moon Jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party on May 9."I will be open and honest," the former software mogul said. "If (your) aim is not to beat Moon Jae-in but to create hope for the conservatives, please vote for Yoo Seong-min."He added, "Those of you who would like the progressives' voice to be heard louder, please vote for Sim Sang-jeung."While Moon has maintained a clear lead with support of around 40 percent, voters who are opposed to the liberal have been seen shifting their support from Ahn to Hong Joon-pyo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party, the former ruling party affiliated with impeached president Park Geun-hye."Yoo Seong-min is a respectable conservative candidate. If I'm elected, I will certainly join hands with him. I will ask him to help me overcome the economic crisis," Ahn said. On Sim, he said she is the pride of progressives.But on Moon and Hong, Ahn said they are "the past." They will bring division and conflict throughout their terms, he added."If Ahn Cheol-soo becomes president, you will see reform, unity and the future," he said. "If Ahn Cheol-soo becomes president, you will see a government that works through joint governance. You will see a fair Republic of Korea. It is time to part with the worn past."Starting Thursday, Ahn said he will campaign only on foot and via public transportation until the day before the election. (Yonhap)