Rising number of seniors prefer smartphones over flip-phones

A rising number of seniors are purchasing the latest smartphones, industry data showed Thursday, breaking the perception that older users normally buy traditional handsets with buttons.



According to the data compiled SK Telecom Co., 74 percent of its users aged 60 and above used smartphones as of April. The number compares to the 10 percent posted by a separate survey conducted by Gallup Korea in 2012.



(Yonhap)

The mobile carrier also said 40 percent of its clients aged 65 an above purchased Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest flagship Galaxy S8 smartphones in April. Another 14 percent also bought the widescreen Galaxy A8.Industry watchers said the latest figures indicate a rising number of South Korean seniors are becoming familiar with smart devices."The older generation nowadays is more skilled at handling smart devices. Accordingly, they prefer smartphones with wider screens," an official from SK Telecom said. (Yonhap)