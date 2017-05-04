[Photo] Twice drops hints at new concept for ‘Signal’

A teaser image of Sana for Twice’s upcoming EP “Signal” (JYP Entertainment)

Teaser images of Twice members released Thursday hinted at the concept of their upcoming EP “Signal.”Following up on teaser images for members Nayeon, Dahyun and Sana released the day before, JYP Entertainment unveiled images for Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung. Like the previous photos, the three members had both hands hoisted up on their heads like antennas.The new photos of Sana, Dahyun and Nayeon also show what could be fragments of the concept, according to JYP.Sana is crouched on the floor with a book held over her head as if trying to hide, while Nayeon holds one arm straight over her head and the other arm horizontally as if to mimic the hands of a clock. Dahyun’s image features her with what appears to her doppelganger staring at her.Twice is gearing up to release “Signal” on May 15, which will be followed by a concert at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul on June 17 and 18.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)