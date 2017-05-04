Kospi hits record-high in morning trade

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index recorded 2,232.98 at around 9:05 a.m. Thursday, beating the record-high mark of 2,231.47 set on April 27, 2011.
The market opened at 2,224.91, up 5.24 points, or 0.35 percent, compared to the previous trading day Tuesday, when it closed at 2,219.67.
The market did not open Wednesday as it was a public holiday.
|(Yonhap)
The stellar performance came after the US Federal Reserve held its key rate steady in the range of 0.75-1 percent Wednesday.
The local currency was trading at 1.132.40 won against the dollar in the morning Thursday.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)