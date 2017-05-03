N. Korea says detained American man for carrying out 'criminal acts'

North Korea said Wednesday that it has detained an American man for conducting "criminal acts of hostility" aimed at overturning the country.



The man identified as Kim Sang-dok was arrested at Pyongyang's international airport on April 22, according to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).





(Yonhap)

"He was intercepted for committing criminal acts of hostility aimed to overturn the DPRK not only in the past but also during his last stay before interception," the KCNA said in an English statement.DPRK is the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Invited to a university in Pyongyang to teach accounting as a professor, Kim is currently in detention for investigation into the "crimes," the KCNA said. (Yonhap)