Hyundai, Kia's April US sales remain sluggish

The combined sales of Hyundai and Kia Motors, South Korea’s top two automakers, in the US market continued a downward slide in April as older models lost popularity, industry experts said Wednesday.
The two automakers sold a combined 61,651 units, down 0.9 percent on-year in April, according to Hyundai and Kia Motors America.
“The US auto market is the most competitive worldwide. This is because automakers need US drivers’ recognition as well as government regulations to reap success,” said Kim Pil-soo, a professor of automotive engineering at Daelim University.
Kim said, the lack of eye-catching marketing like Hyundai Motor’s 10-year, 160,000-kilometer powertrain warranty promoted in 1999 is dragging down the two companies’ sales in the US market.
Total auto sales in the US dropped 4.7 percent on-year to 1.42 million units last month, recording a sales decline for four straight months, according to auto market researcher Autodata.
Leading automotive companies in the US auto market -- General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Toyota, Honda -- also underperformed compared last month to April 2016.
US-based car media Ward’s Auto projected April’s inventory level to exceed the 4 million market for the fourth straight month, which is the first time since 2004.
Kia Motors’ aging models alongside drivers’ appetite for sports utility vehicles have been mentioned as factors weakening the automaker’s presence in the US over the past few months.
“Despite increased incentives offered, aging models and sales mix are dragging sales,” said Kang Dong-wook, an analyst at Hi Investment and Securities.
Sales of Kia Motors in the US showed a 5.6 percent on-year drop in April, totaling 54,358 units, the company said.
The automotive company’s sales decline exceeds that of the total US automobile sales drop by 0.9 percent.
In reflection of Kia Motors’ prolonged sluggish sales in the US, the company’s new-vehicle inventory rose to 4.9 months supply as of last March, the highest level since May 2009, noted HMC Investment Securities. This means, the period Kia Motors holds inventory before selling it averages 4.9 months.
Seeking to foster sales in the US, Hyundai Motor will launch the Sonata New Rise sedan in the US in June, while Kia Motors plans to roll out the Stinger, a premium performance sedan, there in the second half of this year.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)