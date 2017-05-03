Hyundai, Kia's April US sales remain sluggish

The combined sales of Hyundai and Kia Motors, South Korea’s top two automakers, in the US market continued a downward slide in April as older models lost popularity, industry experts said Wednesday.



The two automakers sold a combined 61,651 units, down 0.9 percent on-year in April, according to Hyundai and Kia Motors America.





Kia Motors store located in Indianapolis, Indiana. (123rf)