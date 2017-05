(Yonhap)

The head of Korea's central bank will attend three major policy meetings set to take place in Japan later in the week, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Wednesday.BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol plans to participate in the 20th ASEAN-plus-three finance ministers and central bank chiefs meeting Friday, the 50th ADB annual gathering Saturday and the BIS meeting from Sunday to Monday, the bank said.At the meetings, Lee is expected to discuss pending issues in the financial markets and touch on measures to expand cooperation among central banks and policymakers.The governor leaves for Japan on Thursday and is scheduled to return next Tuesday. (Yonhap)