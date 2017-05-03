Ministry denies intentionally delaying Sewol salvage

The ministry’s clarification followed broadcaster SBS’ report that the ministry delayed the operations due to political circumstances.
|Lee Cheol-jo, a ministry official in charge of the salvage operation, speaks at a press conference in Mokpo on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
“The Sewol salvage operation was delayed purely due to technical problems, without a single political pressure,” Lee Cheol-jo, a ministry official in charge of the salvage operation, told reporters Wednesday.
The retrieved Sewol was brought ashore on April 9, three weeks after the wreck was salvaged, and three years after it sunk in waters off Jindo, South Jeolla Province.
The ministry said efforts to raise and move the ferry onshore were hampered by adverse weather and failure to load the wreck -- heavier than originally expected -- on transporters. The waters off Jindo are known for strong currents throughout the year.
The nation’s worst maritime accident left 295 dead, mostly high school students on a school trip, with nine passengers still unaccounted for.
“The report is total nonsense. The ministry knew very well that changing the time frame for the Sewol salvage operation will only deal tremendous economic loss to the government, while a Chinese consortium led by state-run Shanghai Salvage were working in spite of 100 billion won ($88.6 million) in budget deficit,” Lee said.
Vice Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Kim Young-seok said that “the ministry will hold SBS responsible for its malicious report and punish those who hold legal responsibility for wrong reports.”
A card for the ministry to play was to delay the Sewol salvage operation so the situation could turn favorably for Moon Jae-in prior to Tuesday’s presidential election, the report said.
|Workers search for the remains of nine missing people inside the raised Sewol ferry. (Yonhap)
Moon’s camp also denied the report.
“Maybe, former President Park Geun-hye might have delayed the salvage operation, but it is not us for sure since I have never heard of it. Such a false news report is absolutely illogical,” said Song Young-gil, the campaign manager of Moon’s Democratic Party of Korea.
On Wednesday, SBS immediately pulled down the story and released an official apology for causing controversy.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)