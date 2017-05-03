Gwangju concert to create “Harmony of Hope”

Gwangju International Center will use its annual May concert to send a message of hope to the disabled.



The “Harmony of Hope” concert will feature 10 different performers, with music including classical, opera and democracy anthems.



In keeping with the center’s multicultural side, the concert will also include a trio of songs by Korean, Chinese and Japanese songwriters.



The Mokpo Gwangmyeongwon Handbell Choir, a group of musicians with disabilities, will also perform.



Donations at the concert will be collected to help people in developing countries.



The concert will be held at 5 p.m. on May 13 at Bitgoeul Citizen Cultural Center. Tickets are free and can be obtained through the GIC website at gic.or.kr.



