TOPIK test applications to open

Applications for the next Test of Proficiency in Korean exam will open May 15.



Those taking the test, which will be held July 16, can apply to sit for the lower-level TOPIK I in the morning or the higher level TOPIK II in the afternoon.



The TOPIK I test consists of listening and reading sections and runs from 9:20 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. The TOPIK II test has listening and writing sections, followed by a separate reading exam, with the whole test running from 12:20 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



The number of test centers has been expanded to 47, covering all provinces and major cities except Ulsan and Sejong.



Tests will take place overseas in Asia on the same day and elsewhere on April 15.



Fees are 35,000 won ($31) for the TOPIK I and 40,000 won for the TOPIK II. Applications can be made online via www.topik.go.kr, and close May 24.



Results will be announced Aug. 17.



