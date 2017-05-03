Manufacturers to operate plants during May holidays

(Yonhap)

Korean manufacturers said Wednesday they will operate their plants as usual during the May holidays to avoid any production losses.For companies such as chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co., refiner SK Innovation Co. and steelmaker POSCO, it takes time and costs to resume operations in their production facilities following a full-scale halt for a certain period.Samsung Electronics has operated its chip assembly lines around the clock to meet growing demand for high-end products mainly used in handsets and computers.Refiners and petrochemical firms have not suspended production in their factories even during major holidays as it takes up to a month to resume full operations at a plant, industry sources said.Workers in the plants take turns going on vacation to ensure the production process stays open, they said.In the first week of May, the country celebrates Buddha's Birthday, Children's Day and Parents' Day. In the second week, the presidential election will take place Tuesday. (Yonhap)