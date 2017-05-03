Singapore Airlines celebrates 70th anniversary

“Singapore Airlines has prepared various promotions in May as part of efforts to continuously enhance customer satisfaction for those who have supported our company,” Singapore Airlines said in a statement.
|(Singapore Airlines is holding promotion events in celebration of its 70th anniversary until the end of May. Singapore Airlines)
The carrier plans to give out meal tickets and souvenirs through a lucky draw for customers who buy a plane ticket online or through a mobile phone until May 31, the company said.
One first place winner will receive a 700,000 won ($621) meal ticket to be used at the Michelin-starred Jung Sik Dang located in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul.
A total of seven second place winners will each take home a 200,000 won Jung Sik Dang meal ticket, and Singapore Airlines’ 70th anniversary souvenirs will be given to 10 third place winners.
Singapore Airlines will also give out tickets to Universal Studios Singapore to couples who buy round trip tickets from Seoul to Singapore until May 31.
According to the company, this event was planned to celebrate the month of May, often referred to as “family month” in South Korea. May 5 is Children’s Day and Parent’s Day falls on May 8.
Singapore’s flagship carrier was founded on May 1, 1947 as Malayan Airways.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heralcorp.com)