Kia Motors Corp., Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Wednesday that its US production of the Sorento midsize SUV surpassed the 1 million mark.Kia reached the milestone with a pearl-colored Sorento SUV built at its Georgia plant on May 2 (US time). The Sorento SUV went into production in the US on Nov. 16, 2009, following the construction of the plant that took three years, according to the company.The carmaker invested 1.24 trillion won ($1.1 billion) in the Georgia plant. The plant has churned out 2.4 million vehicles so far, it said.Kia models available in the US include the Sorento, Optima (or K5) midsize sedan, the Soul boxcar, the Niro hybrid car, the Sportage SUV and the Forte compact. (Yonhap)