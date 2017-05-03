Early voting for presidential election to be held this week

(Yonhap)

South Korea will hold early voting in the upcoming the presidential election this week, allowing voters to cast their ballots in advance anywhere in the country, the election watchdog said Wednesday.The two-day early voting period will begin Thursday, according to the National Election Commission (NEC).A total of 3,507 polling stations throughout the country will remain open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.Polling booths will also be set up at major ports, including Incheon Airport and Seoul Station to help enhance accessibility for voters.They will also allow voters to cast their ballots before possibly embarking on a trip over the three-day weekend created by Children's Day, which falls on Friday, the NEC noted.Early voting is separate from absentee voting, which began Monday for a four-day run, and is designed to allow any eligible voter to cast their ballots in advance if they wish to as a way of boosting voter turnout rates.In the latest parliamentary elections held last year, 12.2 percent of all eligible voters, or 21 percent of those who cast their ballots, took part in early voting, according to the NEC.Also as a way of encouraging voters to exercise their right to vote, the election watchdog said it will allow voters to take their own pictures near polling stations and post them online, a practice favored by young voters to prove their participation but previously prohibited by the election watchdog largely out of concerns over possible election law violations.The NEC said such photos or selfies will be permitted as long as they do not show or indicate support for any particular candidate.Ballots cast during absentee and early voting periods will be kept sealed and will not be counted until the election is over next Tuesday. (Yonhap)