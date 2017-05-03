White House: Trump discusses 'very dangerous situation in N. Korea' with Putin

US President Donald Trump discussed North Korea when he spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House said Tuesday.



"They spoke about how best to resolve the very dangerous situation in North Korea," the office said in a readout.The main focus of the call was Syria, it said."President Trump and President Putin agreed that the suffering in Syria has gone on for far too long and that all parties must do all they can to end the violence," the statement said. (Yonhap)