Foreign investors' holdings of Korean stocks hit new high

Foreign investors' holdings of Korean stocks stood at 522.8 trillion won ($463.1 billion) as of last Friday, compared with 408.3 trillion won on May 2, 2011, when the index closed at an all-time high of 2,228.96.
Offshore investors raised their holdings in shares of Korean electronics firms, including Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc.
Foreign investors' stock holdings in Korean electric and electronics firms stood at 192 trillion won as of last Friday, compared with 90.2 trillion won on May 2, 2011.
Foreign stock ownership accounted for 51.1 percent of SK hynix's market value as of last Friday, compared with 23.2 percent on May 2, 2011. (Yonhap)