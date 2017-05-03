Foreign investors' holdings of Korean stocks hit new high

(Yonhap)

Offshore investors' holdings of Korean stocks hit an all-time high last week, as the nation's benchmark index has gained on better-than-expected corporate earnings, according to the Korea Exchange on Wednesday.Foreign investors' holdings of Korean stocks stood at 522.8 trillion won ($463.1 billion) as of last Friday, compared with 408.3 trillion won on May 2, 2011, when the index closed at an all-time high of 2,228.96.Foreign holdings accounted for 36.5 percent of the KOSPI's market capitalization, compared with 32.7 percent on May 2, 2011.Offshore investors raised their holdings in shares of Korean electronics firms, including Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc.Foreign investors' stock holdings in Korean electric and electronics firms stood at 192 trillion won as of last Friday, compared with 90.2 trillion won on May 2, 2011.Foreign stock ownership accounted for 51.1 percent of SK hynix's market value as of last Friday, compared with 23.2 percent on May 2, 2011. (Yonhap)