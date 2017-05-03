Trump says he will take action on N. Korea if necessary without drawing red line in advance

US President Donald Trump said he will take action on North Korea "if I have to act" without drawing a red line in advance.



"I don't like drawing red lines but I act if I have to act," Trump said in an interview with Fox News aired Monday night.



Trump argued he's different from his predecessor, Barack Obama."I'm not like President Obama where you draw a red line as you said a red line in the sand and then lots of bad things happen and he never goes over the red line," Trump said.Trump also said that nobody's safe from the North's nuclear and missile threats."We have 28,000 troops on the line and they're right there," Trump said. "If he gets the long-range missiles, we're not safe, either."Trump refused to talk about future action he might take against the North."I've been pretty well known for saying like nothing when it comes to the military," Trump said. "I don't want to talk about it."Trump only said that the North's leader is "very threatening," adding, "He's a big threat to the world." (Yonhap)