Kia's April sales fall 13% on lower overseas demand

Kia Motors Corp. said Tuesday its vehicle sales fell 13 percent last month from a year earlier on lower overseas demand.



The country's second-biggest carmaker by sales sold a total of 209,832 vehicles in April, down from 241,617 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.



Domestic sales fell 10 percent year-over-year to 43,515 units from 48,505 units. Overseas sales were down 14 percent to 166,317 from 193,112 during the same period, it said.In particular, sales of vehicles produced at its overseas plants plunged to 76,602 units, a company spokesman said. In April 2016, corresponding numbers stood at 109,761 vehicles.In the January-April period, Kia's combined sales declined 8.2 percent to 869,088 autos from 946,776 in the first three months of last year, the statement said. (Yonhap)