SsangYong April sales fall 18% on lower demand

SsangYong Motor Co. said Tuesday its April sales plunged 18 percent last month from a year earlier due to slowing overseas demand.



The South Korean unit of Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. sold a total of 11,071 vehicles in April, down from 13,462 units a year earlier, SsangYong Motor said in a statement.



Domestic sales fell 8.6 percent to 8,346 units last month from 9,133 units a year earlier. Exports plunged 37 percent to 2,725 autos from 4,329 during the same period, the statement said.In the January-April period, the maker of the Rexton and Tivoli SUVs sold a combined 45,299, down 3.9 percent on-year from 47,128, it said.Mahindra & Mahindra owns a 72.85 percent stake in SsangYong Motor. It is the flagship affiliate of Mahindra Group, an $18 billion Indian conglomerate with businesses that range from the country's largest SUV maker to farm equipment and financial services. (Yonhap)