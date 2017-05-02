VIXX reveals concept for new EP

The concept image for VIXX’s new EP (Jellyfish Entertainment)

Boy band VIXX on Tuesday unveiled the concept for its upcoming fourth EP, along with the title “Shangri-La/Paradise on Earth.”Set for release later in the month, the upcoming release is part of its “VIXX V Festival” project to commemorate the band’s fifth anniversary. The concept image revealed via its official channels bears drawings of flowers, a pine tree, grass and a butterfly with the words “VIXX 4th mini album (EP)” inscribed.The title refers to a utopia, which is made clearer in the Korean title “Dowongyeong,” referring to paradise in the Asian tradition.“VIXX’s upcoming album will be adopting the Eastern traditional utopia of Shangri-La, from the concept to its music video,” officials from Jellyfish Entertainment said, adding that the concept revolves around “oriental fantasy.”VIXX will follow up on the EP release with concerts and an exhibition of band-related goods as part of its anniversary project.Concerts will be held in Seoul from May 12 to May 14 and in Busan on June 11.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)